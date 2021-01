Road Transportation Industry Down 13% to RON43B in 2020

Road Transportation Industry Down 13% to RON43B in 2020. The road transportation industry suffered as a result of the pandemic, as well as due to the new European regulations in 2020. It dropped 13% to 43.6 billion lei compared with 2019, according to ZF estimates based on market data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]