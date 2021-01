Globalworth appoints Marian V. Popa as Managing Director for Romania

Globalworth appoints Marian V. Popa as Managing Director for Romania. Globalworth, the leading office investor in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), announces the appointment of Marian V. Popa as Managing Director for Romania with effect from 1st March 2021. As Managing Director, Marian V. Popa will be responsible for managing the company’s activities in Romania, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]