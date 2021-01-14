Survey shows Romanians' perceptions regarding vaccination against Covid-19

Survey shows Romanians' perceptions regarding vaccination against Covid-19. A total of 36% of the Romanian respondents to a Reveal Marketing Research survey said they want to get vaccinated against Covid-19 as soon as the vaccine is available. At the same time, 38% of the respondents said they did not want to get vaccinated, neither this year nor later. Of those who (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]