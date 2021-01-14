 
PwC: European Real Estate Investors Target Large Cities and Assets Least Disrupted by Health Crisis
Real estate investors in Europe are increasingly targeting large cities and assets minimally disrupted by the health crisis which ensure stable incomes, such as logistics and residential, according to the Emerging Trends in Real Estate 2021 report produced by PwC and the Urban Land (...)

MedLife CEO Sells 300,000 Company Shares For RON3.4M Mihai Marcu, Chief Executive Officer and majority shareholder of private medical services provider MedLife, sold a total 300,000 shares in the company on January 11, 2021, within a transaction worth RON3.4 million, according to calculations by Ziarul Financiar, based on a report published (...)

Fondul Proprietatea Gets Shareholder Approval For Extension Of Its Duration Until December 31, 2031 Shareholders of Romanian property restitution fund Fondul Proprietatea (FP.RO) on Thursday approved the extension of the duration of the Fund until December 31, 2031.

President Iohannis: Most schools will reopen on February 8 President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that most schools will reopen on February 8, adding that it is a return to the system that takes into account local developments in the COVID-19 pandemic. “The subject was whether or not we open schools for in-person learning, and I can tell you... The (...)

PM Citu: We will repeal Law regarding alienation of state owned shares of national companies Prime Minister Florin Citu announced on Thursday that the Law regarding the alienation of state-owned shares in national companies will be repealed, as a signal for the capital market, in the sense of attracting new foreign investments in Romania. “This is not about alienating shares, is it (...)

OMV Petrom Hydrocarbon Output Drops 7.6% YoY In 4Q/2020 OMV Petrom (SNP.RO), the largest Romanian oil and gas company, said Thursday in a report that its total hydrocarbon production stood at 140,200 boe/day in the fourth quarter of 2020, lower by 7.6% compared with the same period in 2019, per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (...)

Eurostat: House Prices In Romania Down 2.6% Quarter-On-Quarter In 3Q/2020 Romania registered the second largest decline in house prices in the European Union in the third quarter of 2020, of 2.6%, compared with the second quarter of 2020, after Cyprus (-4.8%) and ahead of Italy (-2.5%) and Croatia (-0.6%), data from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European (...)

TeraPlast Announces Termination Of Non-Executive Director Mandate Of Razvan Stefan Lefter The Board of Directors of TeraPlast SA, the parent-company of the TeraPlast Group, announced Thursday in a stock market the termination of the mandate of non-executive director of Razvan Stefan Lefter, effective January 13, 2021.

 


