Bittnet Training launches the first Pearson VUE certifications for the international project DevOps Artisan

Bittnet Training launches the first Pearson VUE certifications for the international project DevOps Artisan. Bittnet Training, provider of courses and certifications in software development and IT&C operations announces launching its first three DevOps Artisan certifications and signing a multi-year agreement with Pearson VUE, the global leader in computer-based testing. Partnership with Pearson (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]