ForMin Aurescu, new ambassador of Japan in Bucharest, Hiroshi Ueda review main points of the bilateral agenda

ForMin Aurescu, new ambassador of Japan in Bucharest, Hiroshi Ueda review main points of the bilateral agenda. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, along with Hiroshi Ueda, the new ambassador of Japan to Bucharest, who is on a presentation visit, reviewed the main points of the bilateral agenda, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), in a press release sent to AGERPRES. The two (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]