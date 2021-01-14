Wild Carpathia series producer Charlie Ottley awarded Romania’s Cultural Merit Order

Wild Carpathia series producer Charlie Ottley awarded Romania's Cultural Merit Order. Charlie Ottley, the presenter and producer of the Wild Carpathia series, received the Cultural Merit Order for the "important contribution in promoting the country's image, and for the insight and interest shown in Romanian culture and civilization," the Presidential Administration announced.