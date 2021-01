Eurostat: House Prices In Romania Down 2.6% Quarter-On-Quarter In 3Q/2020

Eurostat: House Prices In Romania Down 2.6% Quarter-On-Quarter In 3Q/2020. Romania registered the second largest decline in house prices in the European Union in the third quarter of 2020, of 2.6%, compared with the second quarter of 2020, after Cyprus (-4.8%) and ahead of Italy (-2.5%) and Croatia (-0.6%), data from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European