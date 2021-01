TeraPlast Announces Termination Of Non-Executive Director Mandate Of Razvan Stefan Lefter

TeraPlast Announces Termination Of Non-Executive Director Mandate Of Razvan Stefan Lefter. The Board of Directors of TeraPlast SA, the parent-company of the TeraPlast Group, announced Thursday in a stock market the termination of the mandate of non-executive director of Razvan Stefan Lefter, effective January 13, 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]