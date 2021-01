Fondul Proprietatea Gets Shareholder Approval For Extension Of Its Duration Until December 31, 2031

Fondul Proprietatea Gets Shareholder Approval For Extension Of Its Duration Until December 31, 2031. Shareholders of Romanian property restitution fund Fondul Proprietatea (FP.RO) on Thursday approved the extension of the duration of the Fund until December 31, 2031. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]