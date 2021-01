Romania’s Fondul Proprietatea not to dissolve before 2031

Romania’s Fondul Proprietatea not to dissolve before 2031. The shareholders of Romania's biggest investment fund, Fondul Proprietatea (FP), voted to extend the fund's life until 2031, with an option for the general shareholders' meeting to approve extension periods of five years afterward. Created in 2005 to compensate the people whose properties had (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]