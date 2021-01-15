 
January 15, 2021

Bulgarian investment fund earmarks EUR 17 mln for Romanian tech startups
Jan 15, 2021

The LAUNCHub investment fund in Bulgaria plans to invest a quarter of its resources, which will reach EUR 70 million by the end of this year, in Romanian technology startups. The fund targets both startups established and operated in Romania and startups with Romanian founders operating in (...)

Romanian Central Bank Cuts Key Rate To Record Low Of 1.25% Romania’s central bank on Friday (Jan 15) surprisingly lowered its main monetary policy rate to a new record low of 1.25% a year, from 1.50% a year, starting Monday (January 18, 2021).

COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 16,057 people - immunised in last 24 hours Romania's National Committee on the Coordination of COVID-19 Vaccination has reported that in the last 24 hours, 16,057 people have been immunised with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, according to data provided by the National Public Health Institute on the National Electronic Register of (...)

Fondul Proprietatea Ends 2020 With RON103M Loss And RON10.3B Assets Romanian property restitution fund Fondul Proprietatea (FP.RO) ended 2020 with a loss of RON103 million and total assets of RON10.3 billion, down 8.6% compared with the end of 2019, per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) based on data from the NAV (Net Asset Value) monthly report published (...)

Situation of convicts in Romania who carry out their sentence in Italy discussed by JusMin, Italian Ambassador The Minister of Justice, Stelian Ion, on Friday discussed with the Italian Ambassador to Romania, Marco Giungi, about the situation of persons who were convicted in Romania but carry out their sentence in Italy, expressing their intention to analyze in the future the resumption of the exchange (...)

Calin Popescu-Tariceanu reports to National Anticorruption Directorate: Entire case starts from a series of false, erroneous, aberrant premises Former Senate President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu reported on Friday to the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) to be officially notified on the beginning of the criminal investigation against him for bribe taking. Upon exiting the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), Tariceanu stated (...)

GCS: Romania's SARS-CoV-2 case count up by 3.353 after more than 31.000 tests performed in last 24 hours nationwide As many as 3,353 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following more than 31,000 tests nationwide, of which 25,626 RT-PCR tests and 5,453 rapid antigen tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus (...)

Prominent cultural figures, decorated by President Iohannis on National Culture Day President Klaus Iohannis decorated on Friday, on the occasion of the National Culture Day, several public institutions, private cultural operators and figures in Romanian culture. “The awards granted today to some public institutions, some private cultural operators or independent artists honor (...)

 


