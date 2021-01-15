Romanian operator Telekom Mobile fined for substandard mobile coverage

Romanian operator Telekom Mobile fined for substandard mobile coverage. Romania's telecom market regulator ANCOM slapped a RON 700,000 fine on Telekom Mobile, the local mobile communications division of German group Deutsche Telekom, for failing to meet the 98% national coverage target. According to the licenses issued by ANCOM, Orange, Vodafone and Telekom Mobile (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]