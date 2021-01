OMV Petrom’s output and sales, down around 7% yoy in Q4

OMV Petrom’s output and sales, down around 7% yoy in Q4. Romanian oil and gas group OMV Petrom (SNP) reduced its total hydrocarbon production by 7.6% year-on-year to 140,200 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day in Q4, 2020. The output in Q4 was also 0.8% lower than in the previous quarter, according to the group's key operational indicators (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]