Romania’s president gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine: It is a simple procedure, it doesn't hurt



Romanian president Klaus Iohannis received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine publicly on Friday morning, January 15, marking the start of the second phase of the country's vaccination campaign. "I just got vaccinated. It is a simple procedure, it does not hurt, and I want to emphasize (...)