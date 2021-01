Headline inflation in Romania stays at 2.1% at end-2020

Headline inflation in Romania stays at 2.1% at end-2020. The annual inflation rate stayed at 2.1% year-on-year in December last year, according to data published by the National Statistics Institute (INS). Food prices rose by 3.24%, service fees by 2.69%, and the prices of non-food goods by 1.01%. The annual inflation rate calculated based on the