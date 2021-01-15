Romania will reopen schools on Feb 8, depending on situation at local level

Romania will reopen schools on Feb 8, depending on situation at local level. Schools in Romania will reopen on February 8, but under different scenarios depending on the epidemiological situation in each locality, president Klaus Iohannis announced on Thursday, January 14, G4media.ro reported. The scenarios are broadly those used before the schools went full online (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]