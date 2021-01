Foodpanda Launches Pandamart in Romania with 1,500 Groceries and 30-Min Delivery

Food ordering and delivery platform foodpanda is launching pandamart, its own retail concept where users can order groceries and other essential items with 30-minute delivery.