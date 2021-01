Polish Roof Tile Maker Blachotrapez Invests in New Plant in Baia Mare

Metal roofing tile manufacturer Blachotrapez, held by the Polish group by the same name, plans to build a new metal roof tile production facility in Baia Mare. It already has a plant in the same city and one in Ploiesti.