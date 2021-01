Inditex Group Closes Bershka and Pull&Bear Stores in Unirea Shopping Center

Inditex Group Closes Bershka and Pull&Bear Stores in Unirea Shopping Center. Spain’s fashion group Inditex, which operates via eight brands in Romania, has closed the Bershka and Pull & Bear stores on the ground floor of the Unirea Shopping Center in downtown Bucharest due to low foot traffic, ZF has found. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]