Celebration of the National Cultural Day: Tribute to the personality of the great national poet Mihai Eminescu



Celebration of the National Cultural Day: Tribute to the personality of the great national poet Mihai Eminescu.

“Flame of Culture”, rekindled in several cities in the country . Projections on buildings of local and national importance. Events in 29 localities Minister of Culture Bogdan Gheorghiu on Thursday has unveiled the events to be held as part of the celebration of National Culture Day on Friday. The (...)