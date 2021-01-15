CEC Bank and SelfPay partnership: More than 6,500 new payment points for residence permits fees and travel documents for expats



The rates of residence permits and travel documents for foreign citizens can be paid from January through the over 5,500 SelfPay Payment Stations, as well as through the over 1,000 CEC Bank units. The payment of these fees is possible based on the partnership between SelfPay and CEC Bank for... (...)