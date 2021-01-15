TBI Bank partners with Netopia Payments to support small and medium merchants with financing to accelerate their business



With online retail among the economic sectors recording positive effects in the Covid-19 pandemic context, TBI Bank and NETOPIA Payments, the most used Romanian online payment processor, have signed an agreement aimed to support merchants accelerate their business. Now, using TBI Bank’s leading (...)