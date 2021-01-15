Second stage of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign kicks off. President Iohannis receives the vaccine: It is safe and effective



Second stage of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign kicks off. President Iohannis receives the vaccine: It is safe and effective.

The second stage of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign started on Friday for the population most at risk from COVID-19 and the employees who carry out activities in key, essential areas. The category of those at high risk includes adults over 65 years of age, as well as people with chronic... (...)