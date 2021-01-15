Policemen find 2500-year-old Corinthian bronze helmet during house searches in NE Romania

Policemen find 2500-year-old Corinthian bronze helmet during house searches in NE Romania. Romanian police officers discovered a 2,500-year-old Corinthian bronze helmet while conducting house searches at suspects accused of theft from archeological sites. The ancient item is believed to belong to the national cultural heritage. The two house searches were conducted in the city of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]