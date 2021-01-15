 
Romaniapress.com

January 15, 2021

GCS: Romania's SARS-CoV-2 case count up by 3,353; tests performed in last 24 hours - over 31,000
Jan 15, 2021

GCS: Romania's SARS-CoV-2 case count up by 3,353; tests performed in last 24 hours - over 31,000.

As many as 3,353 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following more than 31,000 tests nationwide, of which 25,626 RT-PCR tests and 5,453 rapid antigen tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday. These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive. As of Friday, 688,270 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 618,673 people were declared cured. To date, 5,129,855 RT-PCR tests and 35,282 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide. In the last 24 hours, 25,626 RT-PCR tests were performed (14,620 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 11,006 on request) and 5,453 rapid antigen tests. COVID-19 death toll rose by 63, 40 men and 23 women in the last 24 hours, the GCS informs. Of these, two deaths were recorded in the age category 30 - 39 years, one death in the age category 40 - 49 years, four deaths in the age category 50 - 59 years, 14 deaths in the age category 60 - 69 years, 23 deaths in the age group 70 - 79 years and 19 deaths in the category of over 80 years of age. GCS states that 60 of the registered deaths were in patients who had underlying medical conditions, two deceased patients did not present comorbidities, and for one deceased patient no comorbidities have been reported so far. A number of 8,635 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in specialized health units, of whom 1,091 in intensive care, according to the GCS. In Romania, 33,519 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus infection are in isolation at home, and 8,599 are in institutional isolation. Also, 68,663 people are in quarantine at home, and 89 in institutionalized quarantine. In the last 24 hours, law enforcement in Romania issued 4,858 fines amounting to 756,300 lei for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Police also opened two criminal cases for thwarting disease control, criminalised under Article 352 of the Criminal Code.AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu, Andreea Rotaru)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romanian Central Bank Cuts Key Rate To Record Low Of 1.25% Romania’s central bank on Friday (Jan 15) surprisingly lowered its main monetary policy rate to a new record low of 1.25% a year, from 1.50% a year, starting Monday (January 18, 2021).

COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 16,057 people - immunised in last 24 hours Romania's National Committee on the Coordination of COVID-19 Vaccination has reported that in the last 24 hours, 16,057 people have been immunised with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, according to data provided by the National Public Health Institute on the National Electronic Register of (...)

Fondul Proprietatea Ends 2020 With RON103M Loss And RON10.3B Assets Romanian property restitution fund Fondul Proprietatea (FP.RO) ended 2020 with a loss of RON103 million and total assets of RON10.3 billion, down 8.6% compared with the end of 2019, per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) based on data from the NAV (Net Asset Value) monthly report published (...)

Situation of convicts in Romania who carry out their sentence in Italy discussed by JusMin, Italian Ambassador The Minister of Justice, Stelian Ion, on Friday discussed with the Italian Ambassador to Romania, Marco Giungi, about the situation of persons who were convicted in Romania but carry out their sentence in Italy, expressing their intention to analyze in the future the resumption of the exchange (...)

Calin Popescu-Tariceanu reports to National Anticorruption Directorate: Entire case starts from a series of false, erroneous, aberrant premises Former Senate President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu reported on Friday to the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) to be officially notified on the beginning of the criminal investigation against him for bribe taking. Upon exiting the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), Tariceanu stated (...)

GCS: Romania's SARS-CoV-2 case count up by 3.353 after more than 31.000 tests performed in last 24 hours nationwide As many as 3,353 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following more than 31,000 tests nationwide, of which 25,626 RT-PCR tests and 5,453 rapid antigen tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus (...)

Prominent cultural figures, decorated by President Iohannis on National Culture Day President Klaus Iohannis decorated on Friday, on the occasion of the National Culture Day, several public institutions, private cultural operators and figures in Romanian culture. “The awards granted today to some public institutions, some private cultural operators or independent artists honor (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |