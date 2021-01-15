GCS: Romania's SARS-CoV-2 case count up by 3,353; tests performed in last 24 hours - over 31,000

GCS: Romania's SARS-CoV-2 case count up by 3,353; tests performed in last 24 hours - over 31,000. As many as 3,353 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following more than 31,000 tests nationwide, of which 25,626 RT-PCR tests and 5,453 rapid antigen tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday. These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive. As of Friday, 688,270 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 618,673 people were declared cured. To date, 5,129,855 RT-PCR tests and 35,282 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide. In the last 24 hours, 25,626 RT-PCR tests were performed (14,620 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 11,006 on request) and 5,453 rapid antigen tests. COVID-19 death toll rose by 63, 40 men and 23 women in the last 24 hours, the GCS informs. Of these, two deaths were recorded in the age category 30 - 39 years, one death in the age category 40 - 49 years, four deaths in the age category 50 - 59 years, 14 deaths in the age category 60 - 69 years, 23 deaths in the age group 70 - 79 years and 19 deaths in the category of over 80 years of age. GCS states that 60 of the registered deaths were in patients who had underlying medical conditions, two deceased patients did not present comorbidities, and for one deceased patient no comorbidities have been reported so far. A number of 8,635 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in specialized health units, of whom 1,091 in intensive care, according to the GCS. In Romania, 33,519 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus infection are in isolation at home, and 8,599 are in institutional isolation. Also, 68,663 people are in quarantine at home, and 89 in institutionalized quarantine. In the last 24 hours, law enforcement in Romania issued 4,858 fines amounting to 756,300 lei for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Police also opened two criminal cases for thwarting disease control, criminalised under Article 352 of the Criminal Code.AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu, Andreea Rotaru) [Read the article in Agerpres]