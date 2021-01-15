President Iohannis: Vaccine is safe, effective; I recommend vaccination to everyone

President Iohannis: Vaccine is safe, effective; I recommend vaccination to everyone. President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday, after being given the vaccine against COVID-19, that it is a "safe" one, stressing that immunization and compliance with restrictive measures "will get us out" of the pandemic. "It is a simple procedure, it does not hurt and I want to emphasize that this vaccine is safe, effective and I recommend vaccination to everyone. Vaccination together with the observance of the restrictive measures will get us out of the pandemic," the head of the state said when leaving the COVID-19 Vaccination Center at the "Dr. Carol Davila" Central Military Emergency University Hospital. The second stage of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign kicks off on Friday. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres]