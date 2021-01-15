National vaccination campaign against COVID-19/ Phase 2 immunization begins

National vaccination campaign against COVID-19/ Phase 2 immunization begins. The second stage of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign starts on Friday for the population most at risk from COVID-19 and the employees who carry out activities in key, essential areas. President Klaus Iohannis is to be vaccinated publicly later today. The category of those at high risk includes adults over 65 years of age, as well as people with chronic diseases, regardless of age, depending on the indications of the vaccines used. According to the National Committee for the Coordination of Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV), according to current scientific evidence, any of the following diseases falls into the category of "chronic conditions": * Diabetes * obesity * other metabolic diseases, including congenital * cardiovascular diseases * kidney disease * oncologic diseases * lung disease * Neurological disorders, including Down syndrome * moderate / severe liver disease * autoimmune diseases * Severe immunosuppression: transplant patients, with prior medical consultation, patients undergoing biological therapy or long-term corticosteroid therapy, patients infected with HIV/AIDS. Also at this stage will be immunized workers who carry out activities in key, essential areas: * key personnel for the functioning of state institutions (Presidential Administration, Parliament, Government, ministries and institutions subordinated to them); * personnel in the field of defense, public order, national security and the judiciary; * staff in the vital economic sector: processing, distribution and marketing of staple foods (bakery, dairy, meat, fruits and vegetables); water plants, water treatment, transport and distribution plants; power plants, production, transmission and distribution of electricity; gas production, transmission and distribution units; units for the production, transport and distribution of liquid and solid fuels; units for the production, transport and distribution of medicines and sanitary materials; transport of people and goods; railway junctions, civil and military airports, essential ports; communications (National Telecommunications Service, National Radio and Television); the staff in educational units and child care centers; postal and courier staff; the staff of religious cults; media personnel who carry out activities with an increased risk of exposure to SARS-CoV-2 infection (eg: reporting from medical units); sanitation and waste personnel. AGERPRES (RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]