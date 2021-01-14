Anti-COVID vaccination campaign/13,344 people immunized in last 24 hours

Anti-COVID vaccination campaign/13,344 people immunized in last 24 hours. The National Committee for the Coordination of anti-COVID Vaccination informs that, in the last 24 hours, 13,344 people have been immunized with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, according to data provided by the National Institute of Public Health, through the National Electronic Registry of Vaccinations application. According to a release sent to AGERPRES, 167,612 people have been vaccinated so far. In those vaccinated in the last 24 hours, 49 common and minor reactions were registered, out of which: 21 local reactions; 28 general reactions. Since December 27, 2020, 593 common and minor reactions have been registered at the level of vaccination centers, out of which: 235 local reactions with pain at the injection site; 358 general reactions (fever, headache, myalgia, arthralgia, asthenia, rash allergies); and a reaction is under investigation. The program of the vaccination centers ends at 20:00, which is why the number of vaccinations carried out between 17:00 and 20:00 will be reflected in the next day's report. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]