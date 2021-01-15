Weekend starts with freezing temperatures in Romania, cold weather to continue until Jan 20

Weekend starts with freezing temperatures in Romania, cold weather to continue until Jan 20. The weather will turn cold in Romania starting with the morning of Saturday, January 16, and until January 20, 10:00, according to the National Meteorological Administration (ANM). In this period, temperatures are expected to drop to as low as -20 degrees Celsius in some areas. The weather (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]