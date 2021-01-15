CNCAV: 84.6% of medical staff could be vaccinated by Jan-end

The National Committee for the Coordination of anti-COVID-19 Vaccination Activities (CNCAV) estimates that 84.6% of the medical staff, who started immunization in stage I, could be vaccinated by the end of January. "In stage I of vaccination, which began on December 27, 2020, until January 14, 67.5%, respectively 168,705 people were vaccinated, out of the estimated total of 250,000 people eligible for vaccination. We mention that the eligible people are those who have not recently been infected with SARS-CoV-2, have no medical contraindications and are not in isolation. Vaccination of people in the first stage continues, and by January 31, 42,765 people are already scheduled for vaccination, which means that by the end of this month, 211,470 people could be vaccinated, that is 84.6% of the estimated total," informs a CNCAV press release. According to the quoted source, as of Friday, with the start of vaccination activities for the population in stage II, which takes place at the same time as the immunization of people in stage I, 309 centers with 413 vaccination points are active in Romania. Of these, 60 centers, with 84 vaccination points, are organized by the Ministry of National Defence, and 39 centers, with 45 vaccination points, by the Ministry of Internal Affairs. At the same time, according to CNCAV, the persons hospitalized in the 1,884 medical-social and residential centers at national level will be immunized through the mobile vaccination teams. "We specify that, out of the doses planned to be delivered between January and March, 1,650,904 people will be able to be vaccinated, out of whom 994,704 will also receive the booster dose," the quoted source informs.