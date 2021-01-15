Wreaths laid at Eminescu's bust under linden tree in Iasi's Copou Park

Wreaths laid at Eminescu's bust under linden tree in Iasi's Copou Park. Cultural and artistic officials and local administration officials of Iasi laid wreaths on Friday at the linden tree in Copou Park under which Mihai Eminescu wrote part of his literary work, on the poet's 171st birth anniversary. Due to the pandemic, the number of attendees was small compared to previous years, in the dozen, who had to keep their l distance and give up speeches. However, they laid wreaths at Eminescu's bust, placed under the linden tree that was his source of inspiration. The event was broadcast live online. However, the attendees did not miss the opportunity to take a photo under Eminescu's Linden Tree or to send on social media pages videos with messages dedicated to the Romanian National Culture Day and the birth of the great poet. They also had an opportunity to watch the film "Eminescu si noi" (Eminescu and Us) at the Mihai Ursachi Culture Centre, made by the centre's employees. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniela Malache, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]