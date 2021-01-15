MAI: Today we've started vaccination of policemen and gendarmes working on field

MAI: Today we've started vaccination of policemen and gendarmes working on field. The vaccination against COVID-19 of the personnel of the Ministry of Interior (MAI) working in the first line started on Friday, at the Vaccination Centre of the Emergency Hospital "Prof. Dr. Dimitrie Gerota" in Bucharest. About 50 employees, police and gendarmes who work on the streets and fall into the category of those working in key areas will be vaccinated on the first day of the campaign. "The activity is part of the second stage of the vaccination campaign against COVID-19, which includes the population at risk and workers who carry out activities in key, essential areas," informed the MAI press office. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Alexandru Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]