Calin Popescu-Tariceanu reports to National Anticorruption Directorate: Entire case starts from a series of false, erroneous, aberrant premises

Calin Popescu-Tariceanu reports to National Anticorruption Directorate: Entire case starts from a series of false, erroneous, aberrant premises. Former Senate President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu reported on Friday to the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) to be officially notified on the beginning of the criminal investigation against him for bribe taking. Upon exiting the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), Tariceanu stated (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]