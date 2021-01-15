GCS: Romania’s SARS-CoV-2 case count up by 3.353 after more than 31.000 tests performed in last 24 hours nationwide



As many as 3,353 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following more than 31,000 tests nationwide, of which 25,626 RT-PCR tests and 5,453 rapid antigen tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus (...)