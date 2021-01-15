COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 16,057 people - immunised in last 24 hours

COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 16,057 people - immunised in last 24 hours. Romania's National Committee on the Coordination of COVID-19 Vaccination has reported that in the last 24 hours, 16,057 people have been immunised with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, according to data provided by the National Public Health Institute on the National Electronic Register of Vaccinations application. According to a press statement released by the committee on Friday, so far, 183,669 people have been vaccinated in Romania. In those vaccinated in the last 24 hours, 68 common and minor reactions were reported, of which: 24 local reactions; 44 general reactions. Since December 27, 2020, 661 common and minor reactions have been reported by the vaccination centres, out of which: 259 local reactions involving pain at the injection site; 402 general reactions (fever, headache, myalgia, arthralgia, asthenia, hives); one reaction is under investigation. Vaccination centres close at 20:00hrs, which is why the number of vaccinations performed between 17:00hrs and 20:00hrs is included in the next day's reporting. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]