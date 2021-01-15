 
January 15, 2021

Situation of convicts in Romania who carry out their sentence in Italy discussed by JusMin, Italian Ambassador
Jan 15, 2021

The Minister of Justice, Stelian Ion, on Friday discussed with the Italian Ambassador to Romania, Marco Giungi, about the situation of persons who were convicted in Romania but carry out their sentence in Italy, expressing their intention to analyze in the future the resumption of the exchange of liaison magistrates. According to a press release of the Ministry of Justice sent to AGERPRES, Stelian Ion had a courtesy meeting with the Ambassador of the Italian Republic in Romania, Marco Giungi. "During the meeting, they discussed the relations between Romania and Italy in the field of justice and voiced their satisfaction over the strengthening of the bilateral cooperation. At the same time, some elements of interest were highlighted, especially regarding an increased exchange of experience in areas such as the fight against organized crime, fight against corruption, judicial cooperation in civil matters - an area in which the importance of technical meetings on the issue of civilian aspects of the international abduction of children was underlined," the same press release read. Regarding judicial cooperation in criminal matters, the press release said that the Minister of Justice thanked for the very good collaboration with the Italian authorities in this field and mentioned the situation of convicted persons in Romania and who are serving their sentences in Italy. The Minister of Justice specified that, although the Romanian side is aware that, in these cases, the Italian legislation that gives effect to the ties of those persons with the Italian state applies, he would like a closer communication with the Italian authorities on this matter, including a future analysis in the future of the resumption of the exchange of liaison magistrates between the two countries. The Ministry of Justice states that Stelian Ion also expressed his desire to have a meeting in the near future with his Italian counterpart, during which the aspects of cooperation that are a priority can be addressed in detail. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Mihai Simionescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

