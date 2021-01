Fondul Proprietatea Ends 2020 With RON103M Loss And RON10.3B Assets

Fondul Proprietatea Ends 2020 With RON103M Loss And RON10.3B Assets. Romanian property restitution fund Fondul Proprietatea (FP.RO) ended 2020 with a loss of RON103 million and total assets of RON10.3 billion, down 8.6% compared with the end of 2019, per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) based on data from the NAV (Net Asset Value) monthly report published (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]