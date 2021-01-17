Bucharest City recording highest COVID-19 new case count: 703; counties of Timis, Iasi follow

Bucharest City recording highest COVID-19 new case count: 703; counties of Timis, Iasi follow. The latest highest COVID-19 new case count has been reported by Bucharest City - 703, and the counties of Timis -159; Iasi - 110; Ilfov - 105; Brasov - 100, according to data released on Sunday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force. The fewest new cases were reported by the counties of Giurgiu - 10; Covasna - 11; Vrancea - 11; Teleorman - 12; Ialomita - 13, and Harghita - 14. A breakdown of newly reported cases in the last 24 hours by county: * Alba - 39 * Arad - 37 * Arges - 44 * Bacau - 81 * Bihor - 42 * Bistrita-Nasaud - 28 * Botosani - 35 * Brasov - 100 * Braila - 14 * Buzau - 18 * Caras-Severin - 28 * Calarasi - 27 * Cluj - 46 * Constanta - 36 * Covasna - 11 * Dambovita - 24 * Dolj - 31 * Galati - 43 * Giurgiu - 10 * Gorj - 17 * Harghita - 14 * Hunedoara - 24 * Ialomita - 13 * Iasi - 110 * Ilfov - 105 * Maramures - 68 * Mehedinti - 20 * Mures - 38 * Neamt - 23 * Olt - 34 * Prahova - 68 * Satu Mare - 34 * Salaj - 37 * Sibiu - 39 * Suceava - 80 * Teleorman - 12 * Timis - 159 * Tulcea - 21 * Vaslui - 44 * Valcea - 84 * Vrancea - 11 * Bucharest City - 703 In all, 2,156 new COVID-19 cases were recorded since the previous reporting, following tests performed nationwide. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu) [Read the article in Agerpres]