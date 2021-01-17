Bucharest City recording highest COVID-19 new case count: 703; counties of Timis, Iasi follow
Jan 17, 2021
The latest highest COVID-19 new case count has been reported by Bucharest City - 703, and the counties of Timis -159; Iasi - 110; Ilfov - 105; Brasov - 100, according to data released on Sunday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force.
The fewest new cases were reported by the counties of Giurgiu - 10; Covasna - 11; Vrancea - 11; Teleorman - 12; Ialomita - 13, and Harghita - 14.
A breakdown of newly reported cases in the last 24 hours by county:
* Alba - 39
* Arad - 37
* Arges - 44
* Bacau - 81
* Bihor - 42
* Bistrita-Nasaud - 28
* Botosani - 35
* Brasov - 100
* Braila - 14
* Buzau - 18
* Caras-Severin - 28
* Calarasi - 27
* Cluj - 46
* Constanta - 36
* Covasna - 11
* Dambovita - 24
* Dolj - 31
* Galati - 43
* Giurgiu - 10
* Gorj - 17
* Harghita - 14
* Hunedoara - 24
* Ialomita - 13
* Iasi - 110
* Ilfov - 105
* Maramures - 68
* Mehedinti - 20
* Mures - 38
* Neamt - 23
* Olt - 34
* Prahova - 68
* Satu Mare - 34
* Salaj - 37
* Sibiu - 39
* Suceava - 80
* Teleorman - 12
* Timis - 159
* Tulcea - 21
* Vaslui - 44
* Valcea - 84
* Vrancea - 11
* Bucharest City - 703
In all, 2,156 new COVID-19 cases were recorded since the previous reporting, following tests performed nationwide. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu)
