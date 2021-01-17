 
Bucharest City, three counties still in COVID-19 red zone
Jan 17, 2021

Ilfov County is reporting a 14-day notification rate of newly reported COVID-19 cases per 1,000 population of 4.38 cases per 1,000 population, slightly lower than the previous day's 4.53, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday. Also in the red zone there is Timis County, with 4.52 cases per 1,000 population, same as in the previous day; Cluj County at 3.86, down from the previous day's 4.02, and Bucharest City, with a rate of 3.62 cases per 1,000 population, up from Saturday's 3.56. On the other hand, 14 counties are in the green zone, with the lowest rates being reported by the counties of Olt - 0.72; Harghita - 0.72; Vrancea - 0.79; Buzau - 0.87, and Gorj - 0.92. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu)

