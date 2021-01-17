Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 2,156; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 15,000

Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 2,156; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 15,000. As many as 2,156 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following more than 15,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday. These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive. As of Sunday, 693,644 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 622,414 people were declared cured. To date, 5,164,549 RT-PCR tests and 43,083 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationally. In the last 24 hours, 11,524 RT-PCR tests were performed (6,529 based on case definition and medical protocol and 4,995 on request) and 3,392 rapid antigen tests. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu) [Read the article in Agerpres]