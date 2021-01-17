1,076 COVID-19 patients in intensive care out of 8,552 hospitalisations

1,076 COVID-19 patients in intensive care out of 8,552 hospitalisations. As many as 8,552 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities, out of which 1,076 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday. In Romania, 37,146 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home, and 8,426 are in institutional isolation. Also, 60,554 people are in quarantine at home, and 84 in institutional quarantine. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN -author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu) [Read the article in Agerpres]