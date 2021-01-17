Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 57

Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 57. Another 57 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in Romania in the last 24 hours, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday. It is about 41 men and 16 women - people hospitalised in the counties of Arad, Arges, Baca, Bihor, Braila, Bistrita-Nasaud, Botosani, Buzsu, Caras-Severin, Calarasi, Constanta, Galati, Hunedoara, Mures, Olt, Salaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Timis, Vaslui, and Bucharest City. Of these, one death was in the age class 30-39 years, one in the age class 40-49 years, two in the age class 50-59 years, 15 in the age cclass 60-69 years, 18 in age class 70-79 years, and 20 in people over 80. According to GCS, 55 of the deaths were in patients with comorbidities, while two patients had no underlying diseases. AGERPRES (RO- author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu) [Read the article in Agerpres]