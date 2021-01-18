RO prosecutors seize EUR 0.66 mln from former PM probed for corruption

RO prosecutors seize EUR 0.66 mln from former PM probed for corruption. Romanian anti-corruption prosecutors seized goods worth RON 3.2 million (EUR 0.66 mln) from former prime minister Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, investigated for alleged corruption deeds, News.ro reported. Prosecutors suspect that, during his mandate as prime minister, Tariceanu indirectly received (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]