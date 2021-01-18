EC approves EUR 222 mln for water and sewage infrastructure around Bucharest

The European Commission (EC) has approved a major investment of over EUR 222 million from the Cohesion Fund for the modernization and installation of drinking water and wastewater infrastructure in Romania's Ilfov county, which includes the localities around Bucharest.