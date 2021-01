RO mandatory pension funds’s assets rise by 21% in 2020

RO mandatory pension funds’s assets rise by 21% in 2020. The seven mandatory private pension funds (Pillar II) in Romania ended 2020 with total net assets worth RON 75.14 billion (EUR 15.7 bln), 21% higher than one year earlier. The latest data published by the Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA), in the first weekly report of 2021, show that (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]