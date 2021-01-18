Construction activity in RO slows down in Nov after robust growth through 2020

Construction activity in RO slows down in Nov after robust growth through 2020. Romania's construction work index increased by 7.8% year-on-year in November, a robust growth yet relatively slower than in the previous months of the year. On average, the index had advanced by 18% year-on-year in January-October. For the Jan-Nov period, the annual growth eased slightly to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]