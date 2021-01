RO central bank surprises markets with rate cut

RO central bank surprises markets with rate cut. Romania's National Bank (BNR) decided on Friday (January 15) to cut the monetary policy rate by 25bp to 1.25%. The move, which was announced toward the end of the day, surprised the markets mainly because of the timing. Indicators of such an imminent scenario existed: the inflation dynamics, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]