January 18, 2021

Fifth Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine batch expected in Romania; 87,750 new doses distributed nationwide
Jan 18, 2021

A fifth batch of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine consisting of 87,750 doses, is expected today in Romania by air at the airports of Otopeni, Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara. According to the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee, transport to storage centres is provided by the manufacturing company, including by land. Vaccines are transported safely in special containers with carbonic ice and sealed foil. Thus, the vaccination process continues both at the centres in Bucharest and elsewhere in the country, as the 87,750 new doses will be distributed as follows: * Bucharest Regional Distribution Centre - 33,930; * Brasov Regional Distribution Centre - 11,700; * Cluj Regional Distribution Centre - 9,360; * Constanta Regional Distribution Centre - 8,190; * Craiova Regional Distribution Centre - 7,020; * Iasi Regional Distribution Centre - 10,530; * Timisoara Regional Distribution Centre - 7,020 doses. The vaccination centres will use both doses received by Romania in the current batch and in the previous batches based on requests to the National Centre and the regional storage centres, through county and Bucharest public health directorates. On January 15, the second stage of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign rolled out designed for people over the age of 65, people with chronic diseases, regardless of age, as well as key personnel working in essential areas. *** In Romania, the allocation of vaccine doses is made according to a delivery schedule provided by the manufacturing company, meaning that Romania receives weekly the vaccine batches necessary to immunise the population. As new batches arrive in Romania, the appointment scheduling application and the address are updated to allow the continuation of the scheduling process for the population categories in the current stage. Regarding the delivery schedule of the doses, Pfizer has announced a return to the initial delivery schedule to the European Union starting with the week of January 25, with increased quantities starting with the week of February 15. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

