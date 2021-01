Real Estate Developer Opus Land To Invest EUR29M In Cosmopolis Project In 2021

Real Estate Developer Opus Land To Invest EUR29M In Cosmopolis Project In 2021. Turkish-owned real estate developer Opus Land will invest EUR29 million in the Cosmopolis project in 2021, approximately one third more than the investment carried out in 2020, according to SVN Romania, real estate consultant and the project (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]